  Today, 04:42 PM
    riverrider650
    Bolt possibly dropped into intake

    So my buddy was rebuild his carb on his 94 seadoo xp 657 when he told me he dropped one the bolts near the intakes. The intakes were open but he didn't see if the bolt went into one of them or somewhere else in the hull. I took a digital inspection camera and looked around in the crankcase through the intakes. I didn't see the bolt there however there were a few places I couldn't get to with the camera. We can't find it anywhere else in the hull. After looking I pulled the plugs out and spun the motor over by hand for a minute. I didn't hear or feel any clunking as if there was a bolt in there. Don't know if it's underneath the motor or in it. What do I do?


  Today, 04:51 PM
    Wet Wolf
    Re: Bolt possibly dropped into intake

    Find the fuggin bolt, thats what you do. Unless you want to be tearing an engine apart because it has a hole in the case.


