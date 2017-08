Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Motor upgrade question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 214 Motor upgrade question I have a 91 650 VXR waverunner and just got a 62T J700F motor with the computer. Will it fit into this 650 hull?



Banjomaniac #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,895 Blog Entries 1 Re: Motor upgrade question Yes. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 214 Re: Motor upgrade question Thanks Quinc!

