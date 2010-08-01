Pristine condition. Always stored in the garage. No damage. No sun rot. Original CA owner. Estimated 50-60 operating hours. Never beached. Adult owned. Never raced. Engine fogged after every ride. Always run with a 40:1 pre-mix ratio. Fresh water use only. Current AZ registration (Mar 2019). Clear title. Pick-up only. PM me for any additional info.
*Serious inquiries ONLY.
*Price is firm. Im not taking offers.
*Does "NOT" include a trailer.
*Sold as is with "NO" warranty.
*Will "NOT" deliver.
*Will NOT ship.
*No trades.
Stock engine with the following updated parts.
1. Carbs professionally rebuilt end of May 2017 (Ultimate Watercraft)
2. Jet Trim mats and handle pole chin pad cover
3. R & D pump shoe plug kit
4. Rule 500 gph bilge pump w/handle bar mounted switch, Blowsion bracket (installed by Ultimate Watercraft)
5. Pro Watercraft ride plate (1st gen fiberglass) and rear sponsons (1st gen aluminum)
6. TBM intake grate & steering plate (-2 inches)
7. TBM pole spring tensioner
8. Solas Dynafly 13/22 set back -5mm (installed by Ultimate Watercraft)
9. Blowsion 4 degree bars w/ODI grips
10. Reduction nozzle bored to 80mm (machined & installed by Ultimate Watercraft)
11. Recent YUASA battery
12. E-box billet spark plug fittings
13. Blowsion billet hood hooks
Included extras:
1. Mobile aluminum shop/storage stand (pics attached)
2. Kawasaki OEM green storage cover
3. Maxim K40 synthetic oil (a few quarts)
4. Stock ride plate, grate, & bars
5. Fire extinguisher
6. A few sets of new NGK spark plugs
7. Scribner 5 gallon gas can w/nozzle
8. Kawasaki service and owners manuals (hard copies)
9. Pre-mix ratio bottles
