PWCToday Newbie
Piston ring enda gap position
Hello!
Ned som help, can somone tell me the position of piston ring end gap??
The engine is fx140, please!
Thanks
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Piston ring enda gap position
I put my oil rings at 7 and 5 o'clock and my top 2 rings at 10 and 2 o'clock. I've done that on every 4 stroke from chevy smallblocks to 300hp ford 2.5 to 4tec and 250x kawi. Never let me down yet.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Piston ring enda gap position
Ok, thanks Myself!
Is this general for every engine or from brand to brand?
Sorry for my bad englisch ��
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Piston ring enda gap position
I just stagger them like that on every 4 stroke.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
