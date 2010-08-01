Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Piston ring enda gap position #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location sweden Age 46 Posts 10 Piston ring enda gap position Hello!

Ned som help, can somone tell me the position of piston ring end gap??

The engine is fx140, please!

Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,500 Re: Piston ring enda gap position I put my oil rings at 7 and 5 o'clock and my top 2 rings at 10 and 2 o'clock. I've done that on every 4 stroke from chevy smallblocks to 300hp ford 2.5 to 4tec and 250x kawi. Never let me down yet. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location sweden Age 46 Posts 10 Re: Piston ring enda gap position Ok, thanks Myself!

Is this general for every engine or from brand to brand?

Sorry for my bad englisch �� #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,500 Re: Piston ring enda gap position I just stagger them like that on every 4 stroke. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



