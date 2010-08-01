pxctoday

  Today, 10:57 AM #1
    couglin
    couglin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie couglin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    sweden
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10

    Piston ring enda gap position

    Hello!
    Ned som help, can somone tell me the position of piston ring end gap??
    The engine is fx140, please!
    Thanks
  Today, 11:27 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,500

    Re: Piston ring enda gap position

    I put my oil rings at 7 and 5 o'clock and my top 2 rings at 10 and 2 o'clock. I've done that on every 4 stroke from chevy smallblocks to 300hp ford 2.5 to 4tec and 250x kawi. Never let me down yet.
  Today, 12:21 PM #3
    couglin
    couglin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie couglin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    sweden
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10

    Re: Piston ring enda gap position

    Ok, thanks Myself!
    Is this general for every engine or from brand to brand?
    Sorry for my bad englisch ��
  Today, 12:47 PM #4
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,500

    Re: Piston ring enda gap position

    I just stagger them like that on every 4 stroke.
