Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Will an exhaust make a difference? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 351 Will an exhaust make a difference? I've got a 90 550sx in my 87 js300 hull. I've already got a west coast waterbox in the ski and it sounds really good. I've also got a full stainless exhaust off of a 440 laying around. I know it will make the ski much louder but will it add any performance or even take away from the performance? Reason I ask is cause the engine is stock, and I've heard the breadbox exhaust is very good, even better than some aftermarket exhaust systems. Realistically i would do it more for the sound than anything else, but I want to see if it will affect the engine in any negative ways. I would also have to swap over the 440 exhaust manifold, would it even fit?

Thanks in advance! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,380 Re: Will an exhaust make a difference? What kind of stainless exhaust? In some cases, depending, the stock jetpower would be better just more heavy.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules