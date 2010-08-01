|
Will an exhaust make a difference?
I've got a 90 550sx in my 87 js300 hull. I've already got a west coast waterbox in the ski and it sounds really good. I've also got a full stainless exhaust off of a 440 laying around. I know it will make the ski much louder but will it add any performance or even take away from the performance? Reason I ask is cause the engine is stock, and I've heard the breadbox exhaust is very good, even better than some aftermarket exhaust systems. Realistically i would do it more for the sound than anything else, but I want to see if it will affect the engine in any negative ways. I would also have to swap over the 440 exhaust manifold, would it even fit?
Thanks in advance!
What kind of stainless exhaust? In some cases, depending, the stock jetpower would be better just more heavy.
