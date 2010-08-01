pxctoday

  Today, 10:32 AM #1
    treys599
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Posts
    351

    Will an exhaust make a difference?

    I've got a 90 550sx in my 87 js300 hull. I've already got a west coast waterbox in the ski and it sounds really good. I've also got a full stainless exhaust off of a 440 laying around. I know it will make the ski much louder but will it add any performance or even take away from the performance? Reason I ask is cause the engine is stock, and I've heard the breadbox exhaust is very good, even better than some aftermarket exhaust systems. Realistically i would do it more for the sound than anything else, but I want to see if it will affect the engine in any negative ways. I would also have to swap over the 440 exhaust manifold, would it even fit?
    Thanks in advance!
  Today, 10:38 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,380

    Re: Will an exhaust make a difference?

    What kind of stainless exhaust? In some cases, depending, the stock jetpower would be better just more heavy.

