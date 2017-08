Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Help will these fit my 750 setup? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 29 Help will these fit my 750 setup? I have a 750 small pin with dual 38s. I know tau cetis flame arrestors will work but they are crazy expensive. Can someone please tell me if these prok flame arrestors fit in the x2? Thanks you Screenshot_20170811-102419.png #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,506 Re: Help will these fit my 750 setup? With the correct adapters for your carbs they will. Even better is the stock dual carb air box with the rubber trumpets removed. Just as good as aftermarket but does MUCH better at keeping water out. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

Do you mean angled adapters? Because I don't have the stock ones I bought the motor setup off some guy that had it in an sx. He had a single k&n that went over both carbs and it doesn't come close to fitting in the x2 that is why I am looking at these proks. Will they fit on the adapters I already have?

If the adapters are 2.75" at the clamp area, Yes they will fit. Post a pic if you are unsure.

