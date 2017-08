Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 787 cylinders #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location North Carolina Coast Posts 1,385 WTB: 787 cylinders Need a couple clean cylinders, stock bore. Can be worn slightly as they will get bored .010 over for a set of .010 over pistons I already have. Pm me

Thanks

Joe I cant drive... 55.

