  Today, 10:03 PM
Masonboswell
    Masonboswell
    WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic

    As many of you know I purchased Trinity Composites after the founder completed a wonderful 10 year run. I am interested in doing a historical display of the companys work and am looking for some of the hulls that have been made over the years. They can just be hulls or complete skis. Please let me know if you have something interesting or know of any for sale. Thanks!
  Today, 10:49 PM
2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke
    Re: WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic

    You have all the molds?
  Today, 11:12 PM
josh977
    josh977
    Re: WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic

    I wondered the same thing!

