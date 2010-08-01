|
I dream skis
WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic
As many of you know I purchased Trinity Composites after the founder completed a wonderful 10 year run. I am interested in doing a historical display of the companys work and am looking for some of the hulls that have been made over the years. They can just be hulls or complete skis. Please let me know if you have something interesting or know of any for sale. Thanks!
resident guru
Re: WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic
I wondered the same thing!
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
