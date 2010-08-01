Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 41 Posts 721 WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic As many of you know I purchased Trinity Composites after the founder completed a wonderful 10 year run. I am interested in doing a historical display of the companys work and am looking for some of the hulls that have been made over the years. They can just be hulls or complete skis. Please let me know if you have something interesting or know of any for sale. Thanks! #2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 810 Re: WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic You have all the molds? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 377 Re: WTB - Trinity Composites Matrix, Vector, and Epic I wondered the same thing!



