Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Looking for used skies, could use a little help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Spokane, WA Age 38 Posts 4 Looking for used skies, could use a little help I am currently looking for used skies, we would like two skies and looking to spend 4-6k max for both. When I was a kid I had a blast on a Waverunner 500 doing slideouts and all sorts of tricks all day long, recently a friend joined us on the lake who had a Waveraider and WW3, the family all had a blast and it really brought back memories. This has brought me to the market but I have little experience riding any of the newer skies and how they handle. I am not a speed demon and really just enjoy playing on the water, my ideal ski of course would be the Spark TRIXX (one day ) On the other hand My wife and daughter (11) were not at all impressed by the speed or lack of stability with the Waveraider and they really enjoyed the WW3. I can find some of those skies currently and may just go that route but I also see some new models but unsure of how they handle.



I would love some opinions on some of the skies I have seen available:



Yamaha Waveventure - How will these handle between the Raider and WW3?



SeaDoo XP - Read they are a rocket and turn well but one mechanic told me you are unable to do any slideouts/180s or tricks due to the high center of gravity and hull design, true?



Seadoo 1999 GSX Limited - Mechanic advised this one would be better for playing compared to the XP.



Seadoo 1998 GTX Limited - How do the GTX handle?



Kawasaki 1996 1100 ZX1 - Reliability, performance?



Yamaha 1999 GP 800 - my initial impression is that they may be a great in between model for the family.



Yamaha 2001 GP 800r/1200r - same as above



Yamaha 1999 WR XL - Handling?



Seadoo GTX w/ 4 Tech - Handling compared to GP or GSX?



Yamaha 2006 VX110 - read the motors are rock solid and sip fuel with a top speed of around 52, how are they for tricks, can you have fun on them?





Gtx w 4tec is huge, will do 70, but it's big. XP-96 can slide and 180 all day, 97 up can do 180 but I have to get up on the front to do it

Thank you Benflynn, your reply is exactly what I was looking for!

