89 Yamaha 500 waverunner
Question. Trying to remove fly wheel. The engine fly wheel arrow shows clock wise rotation. Is the nut holding the fly wheel on standard rotation or is it a left hands thread? Need to replace pulse coil as it shows 2 ohms and spec calls for 102 ohms. The charge coil shows 91 ohms which is in spec. I have no spark. Used DVA and pulled about 30 volts on charge coil and nothing on pulse. Thanks.
Re: 89 Yamaha 500 waverunner
Yea righty tighty lefty loosey
