Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&D Dual SBN intake 750/800 #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2006 Location Mid-Atlantic Posts 943 R&D Dual SBN intake 750/800 Dual mikuni intake for 750/800 Kawasaki twins

Has speed plate for quick jetting changes etc

will need new gaskets. $125 plus shipping



" It Doesn't Matter Who We Are..What Matters Is Our Plan!" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules