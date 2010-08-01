Hi I have a 95 xp800 and I am thinking I want to haul it on a hitch hauler.
Anyone haul a 2-seater on one?
Any pictures or advice?
1994 Kawasaki 750 SS XI - R&D Top Loader Grate/Steering - Renthal Bars - Ocean Pro Ride Plate - Skat Trak #6 Impeller
1995 Seadoo xp800 787x - Stock (hauls a** just as it is!)
The problem is most trucks have class 3 receivers
"Class III hitches used as weight carrying are rated up to 6000 lbs. gross trailer weight (GTW) with a 600 lbs. maximum trailer tongue weight"
Then with that much weight over hanging you need to have some beefed up suspension on the truck or air bags.
