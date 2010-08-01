pxctoday

    Anyone put a two seater on a hitch hauler? Pictures? Advice?

    Hi I have a 95 xp800 and I am thinking I want to haul it on a hitch hauler.

    Anyone haul a 2-seater on one?

    Any pictures or advice?
    Re: Anyone put a two seater on a hitch hauler? Pictures? Advice?

    The problem is most trucks have class 3 receivers

    "Class III hitches used as weight carrying are rated up to 6000 lbs. gross trailer weight (GTW) with a 600 lbs. maximum trailer tongue weight"

    Then with that much weight over hanging you need to have some beefed up suspension on the truck or air bags.
