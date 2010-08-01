Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 580SP pump with XTI900 motor? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Liberty Hill, Texas Age 37 Posts 7 580SP pump with XTI900 motor? Picking up a jet jon boat that has a 1991 Seadoo 580 SP Rotax motor (55hp) and pump fabricated into it. The motor needs a little work (rotary valve, shaft and gaskets), but I have a 95 Kawasaki XTI 900 motor (100hp) I'd like to install in place of the 580.



Keep in mind, I'm new to this, but here's the question I have on my mind......with doubling the horsepower to the original 580 pump, will this cause any adverse effects?



I'm thinking the 580 pump is smaller than what the 900 would have, or am I wrong? I see they used the same pump on the 580, 650, 720 and the 800 models, so I'm assuming they had different impellers for specific HP ratings?



I have the pump and all from the 900, I just don't think it would be very easy to install it in something that has already been customized.



Speaking of impellers, how does one tell the "gear ratio" of it? (I'm a car guru) Can someone point me in a direction on this info? Thinking that if I make an impeller change with the additional HP, it would work ok.



Thanks for any help,



