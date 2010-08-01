Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Yamaha FX SHO - 136 Hours - Blown Motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Long Island Age 31 Posts 1 2011 Yamaha FX SHO - 136 Hours - Blown Motor Hey guys, my first post. Glad to be a part of the pwctoday.com, it seems the information here is limitless!



I'm looking for some guidance, suggestions, tips or pitfalls to avoid on my recent purchase.



I bought a 2011 Yamaha FX SHO with a blown motor for $2,000. I wasn't 100% sure it had a blown motor when purchased but after removal of some things there is indeed a hole in the engine block from cylinder three.



The rod is completely shot, the wrist pin exited the block and the piston is in many pieces.



My plan was to rebuild the motor if the head is still good by getting an engine block or having mine repaired. Please share your experiences with doing this.



Also do I have to rebuild the supercharger due to the 136 hours?



What else do I need to do besides put it back up on craigslist and sell it?! (This is still a very real option being considered.)



I'm okay with putting another $2,000 into the ski but any more than that do you guys think this is all worth it?



The hull is in good shape, all electronics seem to work... I would love to keep it and have a badass ski!



I'll get some pictures of the uncovered damage when I get home later.



