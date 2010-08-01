Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 2000 rx 951 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location uk Posts 1 Seadoo 2000 rx 951 I have a 2000 Seadoo rx millenium carb model. doesn't overheat according to temp gauge, but when under load(ie. pulling skier or at high speed) the telltale exit from port side exits very hot water and the expansion pipe gets hot. There is a normal flow from the telltale when connected to a hosepipe or when in the water at moderate/slow speeds. Any idea what is causing this? ski only done 37hrs from new. Last edited by rx9512000; Today at 08:34 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

