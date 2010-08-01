pxctoday

  Today, 08:30 AM
    rx9512000
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    uk
    Seadoo 2000 rx 951

    I have a 2000 Seadoo rx millenium carb model. doesn't overheat according to temp gauge, but when under load(ie. pulling skier or at high speed) the telltale exit from port side exits very hot water and the expansion pipe gets hot. There is a normal flow from the telltale when connected to a hosepipe or when in the water at moderate/slow speeds. Any idea what is causing this? ski only done 37hrs from new.
