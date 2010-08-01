|
|
-
Another noobie
Hi everyone, i'm sad to say I know very little about pwc's, yet am the proud owner of a 2000 lrv. I would like to ask the group for details on the basic routine maintenance that I should perform on this behemoth !
This is only fresh water ridden near Sandbanks Ontario.
Any help is greatly appreciated, thanks in advance.
Drooh
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Drooh
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules