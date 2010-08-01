Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another noobie #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ontario Posts 1 Another noobie Hi everyone, i'm sad to say I know very little about pwc's, yet am the proud owner of a 2000 lrv. I would like to ask the group for details on the basic routine maintenance that I should perform on this behemoth !

This is only fresh water ridden near Sandbanks Ontario.

Any help is greatly appreciated, thanks in advance.



Drooh Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Drooh Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules