  Yesterday, 11:51 PM #1
    slippery811
    slippery811 is offline
    Frequent Poster slippery811's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2002
    Location
    Chico, CA.
    Age
    49
    Posts
    176

    Jet Jam 750 Ski Class for Mossdale

    This is an opportunity for all the 650 SJ's, 650 SX's, 701 SJ's, 750 SX's, SXI's and SXI Pro models to have a dedicated class that might not otherwise race.

    I have been talking with Jaime Pirnie and he said Jet Jam will consider adding the class to the roster if there are enough participants.

    Jet Jam typically wants to see five racers to make a class.

    *Pretty simple rules - bolt on's okay, modded motors okay, so long as 750cc max and OEM Hulls.(SXR's, Bullet hulls, Kommander hulls, etc with 750 motors in them would be outside of the spirit of what this class is intended for).
    * I proposed to keep it affordable, similar to the Vintage 550 Class, $75 entry.
    *Jet Jam does not have a membership fee. Entry fee only and they allow on-line registration with payment on site at the race, if preferred.
    *5-6 lap motos, depending on size of the track.
    *Log jump? Possibly. All ski classes at Camp Far West hit the log jump, except Beginner ski. Jet Jam puts in an option around it for those that want to by pass the log jump, but is a little longer/slower.

    Anyone interested? If so, please reply to this thread with your name, ski make and model, and if you would enter for Saturday, Sunday or both days. The Mossdale race dates are August 26 & 27.

    To start things off:

    Ken Trombley - Yamaha 650 Superjet - Saturday and Sunday
    Jeanette Trombley - Yamaha 650 Superjet - Saturday and Sunday

    This is just to get a feel for the participation level. If it looks promising, Jamie will add the class to the official on-line registration link.
    05 SXR
    04 Octane
    06 SXR
  Today, 12:13 AM #2
    swab465
    swab465 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    sonoma county
    Age
    32
    Posts
    35

    Re: Jet Jam 750 Ski Class for Mossdale

    Dana Faustine
    01 superjet 701
    #465
    Saturday only as of now.
