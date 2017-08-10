Just curious if anyone has ran into this before. Once it's running and warmed up I can shut it off in 5 min imcrimates and it will fire right up.but if I let it set let say for 30 mins it will not start unless I pump the throttle a couple times. I know this is shooting fuel into the engine and that's why it's making it easier for it to start. But it shouldn't be that way. Keep in mind this is dry land and haven't had it on the water to test yet. I've noticed after revving it seems to take a few seconds for the idle to come back down. And after it does it seems to idle rough to the point where the motor shakes. Compression is 150 on both cylinders. Any help would be appreciated.