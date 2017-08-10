pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 11:16 PM #1
    Waterdog82
    Waterdog82 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Wv
    Age
    35
    Posts
    11

    Seadoo 720 weird starting issue

    Just curious if anyone has ran into this before. Once it's running and warmed up I can shut it off in 5 min imcrimates and it will fire right up.but if I let it set let say for 30 mins it will not start unless I pump the throttle a couple times. I know this is shooting fuel into the engine and that's why it's making it easier for it to start. But it shouldn't be that way. Keep in mind this is dry land and haven't had it on the water to test yet. I've noticed after revving it seems to take a few seconds for the idle to come back down. And after it does it seems to idle rough to the point where the motor shakes. Compression is 150 on both cylinders. Any help would be appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:25 PM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,874

    Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue

    Pull the carbs and check the needle/seat seal
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:29 PM #3
    Waterdog82
    Waterdog82 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Wv
    Age
    35
    Posts
    11

    Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue

    Guess I should have stated that as well . Pop off is right at 40 psi replaced seat o ring. Replaced needle. Low speed is one turn out. I've noticed he rotary cover is worn to the point it has a sharp edge. But would that cause a starting issue like This ? Would wrong rotary timing cause this ? Wrong ignition timing ? Bad crank seals ? It's a sbt engine so I can't imagine it haveing bad crank seals. Can't have more thanks 100hrs on it .
    Last edited by Waterdog82; Yesterday at 11:34 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:19 AM #4
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,032

    Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue

    My first thought was leaky needle & seats as well. But since you said that the RV cover is severely worn that it has a "sharp point". I'm now thinking the RV cover is out of spec and causing a hard start situation due to low intake manifold pressure.

    Remove the carbs and measure with a feeler gauge what the gap is.

    Here's the procedure:



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    If at first you don't succeed...

    Then you're NOT Chuck Norris!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:26 AM #5
    Waterdog82
    Waterdog82 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Wv
    Age
    35
    Posts
    11

    Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue

    Quote Originally Posted by Cliff View Post
    My first thought was leaky needle & seats as well. But since you said that the RV cover is severely worn that it has a "sharp point". I'm now thinking the RV cover is out of spec and causing a hard start situation due to low intake manifold pressure.

    Remove the carbs and measure with a feeler gauge what the gap is.

    Here's the procedure:



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    I'll check this out tomorrow. Would that cause the idle to come down slowly after revving you think ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. polish pete

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 