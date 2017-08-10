Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Wv Age 35 Posts 11 Seadoo 720 weird starting issue Just curious if anyone has ran into this before. Once it's running and warmed up I can shut it off in 5 min imcrimates and it will fire right up.but if I let it set let say for 30 mins it will not start unless I pump the throttle a couple times. I know this is shooting fuel into the engine and that's why it's making it easier for it to start. But it shouldn't be that way. Keep in mind this is dry land and haven't had it on the water to test yet. I've noticed after revving it seems to take a few seconds for the idle to come back down. And after it does it seems to idle rough to the point where the motor shakes. Compression is 150 on both cylinders. Any help would be appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,874 Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue Pull the carbs and check the needle/seat seal How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Wv Age 35 Posts 11 Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue Guess I should have stated that as well . Pop off is right at 40 psi replaced seat o ring. Replaced needle. Low speed is one turn out. I've noticed he rotary cover is worn to the point it has a sharp edge. But would that cause a starting issue like This ? Would wrong rotary timing cause this ? Wrong ignition timing ? Bad crank seals ? It's a sbt engine so I can't imagine it haveing bad crank seals. Can't have more thanks 100hrs on it . Last edited by Waterdog82; Yesterday at 11:34 PM . #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,032 Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue My first thought was leaky needle & seats as well. But since you said that the RV cover is severely worn that it has a "sharp point". I'm now thinking the RV cover is out of spec and causing a hard start situation due to low intake manifold pressure.



Remove the carbs and measure with a feeler gauge what the gap is.



Here's the procedure:







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Wv Age 35 Posts 11 Re: Seadoo 720 weird starting issue Originally Posted by Cliff Originally Posted by



Remove the carbs and measure with a feeler gauge what the gap is.



Here's the procedure:







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk My first thought was leaky needle & seats as well. But since you said that the RV cover is severely worn that it has a "sharp point". I'm now thinking the RV cover is out of spec and causing a hard start situation due to low intake manifold pressure.Remove the carbs and measure with a feeler gauge what the gap is.Here's the procedure:Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) polish pete Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules