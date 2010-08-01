Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI Bilge system #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 105 ZXI Bilge system Does the bilge system ACTUALLY do anything? I made sure my hoses were all clear, the little pinhole was clear even made sure the hoses were hanging in the right spot as the mounting block for the tee came un-stuck. So tonight I took the ski out and I was riding at a fast enough speed that it SHOULD have been scavenging the water out but there was water up to the bottom of the drive coupling.



I know the real question is where is the water coming from but so far I can't seem to figure out where it's getting in. I thought it was the nose ring as that was loose with no silicone so I fixed that and even added a rubber gasket to the inside and outside so that shouldn't be it. I was doing some donuts and maybe that's it I just don't know yet. 1998 ZXI 1100

2001 SeaDoo GTS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules