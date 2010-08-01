Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 Tigershark Loss of power above half throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location seattle Posts 8 97 Tigershark Loss of power above half throttle My Ski: 1997 Tigershark 1000 Monte Carlo



Symptoms:

- Won't go above 10-15mph.

- Runs better and faster slightly below half throttle than it does above half throttle.

- There is a noticeable difference in sound and speed once you get to half throttle.

- It is also a little hard to start and barely holds idle.

- If I pull the choke while the ski is running, it instantly dies.



What I've done:

- Perfect compression (The entire engine was rebuilt recently).

- Thoroughly cleaned, rebuilt, and shot compressed air through the carbs. Multiple, multiple times. They are clean. Every nook and cranny.

- New spark plugs

- Replaced all the fuel lines.

- Replaced fuel pump.

- Replaced fuel filter.



