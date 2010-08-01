|
97 Tigershark Loss of power above half throttle
My Ski: 1997 Tigershark 1000 Monte Carlo
Symptoms:
- Won't go above 10-15mph.
- Runs better and faster slightly below half throttle than it does above half throttle.
- There is a noticeable difference in sound and speed once you get to half throttle.
- It is also a little hard to start and barely holds idle.
- If I pull the choke while the ski is running, it instantly dies.
What I've done:
- Perfect compression (The entire engine was rebuilt recently).
- Thoroughly cleaned, rebuilt, and shot compressed air through the carbs. Multiple, multiple times. They are clean. Every nook and cranny.
- New spark plugs
- Replaced all the fuel lines.
- Replaced fuel pump.
- Replaced fuel filter.
I'm out of ideas and just about ready to give up. I feel like it isn't getting enough fuel. Any ideas? Does this sound like reed valves?
