  Yesterday, 09:43 PM
    meowman
    meowman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    seattle
    Posts
    8

    97 Tigershark Loss of power above half throttle

    My Ski: 1997 Tigershark 1000 Monte Carlo

    Symptoms:
    - Won't go above 10-15mph.
    - Runs better and faster slightly below half throttle than it does above half throttle.
    - There is a noticeable difference in sound and speed once you get to half throttle.
    - It is also a little hard to start and barely holds idle.
    - If I pull the choke while the ski is running, it instantly dies.

    What I've done:
    - Perfect compression (The entire engine was rebuilt recently).
    - Thoroughly cleaned, rebuilt, and shot compressed air through the carbs. Multiple, multiple times. They are clean. Every nook and cranny.
    - New spark plugs
    - Replaced all the fuel lines.
    - Replaced fuel pump.
    - Replaced fuel filter.

    I'm out of ideas and just about ready to give up. I feel like it isn't getting enough fuel. Any ideas? Does this sound like reed valves?
    Last edited by meowman; Yesterday at 09:48 PM.
