Iso kawasak X2 750 misc parts!
West coast super deep intake grate 44mm
44mm sbn carb with restor/primer (ready to go bolt on)
44mm intake mani for a 750 swapped X2
2in TDR Water Box for an X2
2in exhuast outlet.
If anyone has these that they are selling let me know. Items must be in great shape.
