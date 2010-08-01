Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Prove me wrong & win $50 !!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,617 Prove me wrong & win $50 !!! A PWC rebuild company offers a install gasket kit for the Yamaha NPV 1200 engine & they include 2 reed gaskets in the kit when the NPV 1200 only needs one.



When asked why they stated that there is a NPV 1200 that needed 2 gaskets like the setup on the 62T 701 motors where there is a gasket,plate,gasket setup.



Bottom line I will give someone $50 that can prove me wrong.......THERE IS NO NPV 1200 THAT USED 2 REED GASKETS & PLATE SETUP.



Re: Prove me wrong & win $50 !!!

The 62t uses the plate and double gaskets where it does, because the crossover passage is on the same plane as where the reed blocks are mounted. The 1100 and 1200 npv motors have the front to rear cylinder crossover passage on the upper plane of the intake manifold, so there would be no reason for the plate and double gaskets like a 62t.



So Dan, you get to go to sleep tonight, yet again, angry and correct . I envy you...



Re: Prove me wrong & win $50 !!!

It sucks being me sometimes !! LOL

