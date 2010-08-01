pxctoday

  Today, 07:29 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,617

    Prove me wrong & win $50 !!!

    A PWC rebuild company offers a install gasket kit for the Yamaha NPV 1200 engine & they include 2 reed gaskets in the kit when the NPV 1200 only needs one.

    When asked why they stated that there is a NPV 1200 that needed 2 gaskets like the setup on the 62T 701 motors where there is a gasket,plate,gasket setup.

    Bottom line I will give someone $50 that can prove me wrong.......THERE IS NO NPV 1200 THAT USED 2 REED GASKETS & PLATE SETUP.

    Year ,make,model. $$$$$$$$$$$$
  Today, 07:55 PM
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,503
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Prove me wrong & win $50 !!!

    The 62t uses the plate and double gaskets where it does, because the crossover passage is on the same plane as where the reed blocks are mounted. The 1100 and 1200 npv motors have the front to rear cylinder crossover passage on the upper plane of the intake manifold, so there would be no reason for the plate and double gaskets like a 62t.

    So Dan, you get to go to sleep tonight, yet again, angry and correct . I envy you...


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 08:16 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,617

    Re: Prove me wrong & win $50 !!!

    It sucks being me sometimes !! LOL
