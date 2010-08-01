pxctoday

Thread: 550 parts

  1. Today, 05:56 PM #1
    kawa js550
    kawa js550 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie kawa js550's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    6

    550 parts

    Parting out a 550 that has been sitting a while. Most of the engine parts have been sandblasted and painted gloss black. If you are serious about buying a part message me and I can show you more photos.


    Stock waterbox: $40+Shipping
    Flywheel cover: $20+Shipping
    Stock pipe & manifold: $70+Shipping
    Exhaust hose: $40+Shipping
    Intake (38): $15+Shipping
    Bn38 Carb (would rebuild before using): $40+Shipping
    Stock Head: $25+Shipping
    Cylinder jugs (75mm): $80+Shipping
    Stator (Stator is a little crusty but all coils are within spec): $120+Shipping
    Cases: $30+Shipping
    2007 Yamaha Superjet
    1986 Js550
