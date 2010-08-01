Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Michigan Posts 6 550 parts Parting out a 550 that has been sitting a while. Most of the engine parts have been sandblasted and painted gloss black. If you are serious about buying a part message me and I can show you more photos.





Stock waterbox: $40+Shipping

Flywheel cover: $20+Shipping

Stock pipe & manifold: $70+Shipping

Exhaust hose: $40+Shipping

Intake (38): $15+Shipping

Bn38 Carb (would rebuild before using): $40+Shipping

Stock Head: $25+Shipping

Cylinder jugs (75mm): $80+Shipping

Stator (Stator is a little crusty but all coils are within spec): $120+Shipping

Cases: $30+Shipping

