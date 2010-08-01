Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Quagga Mussel Inspection at Lake Perris All Racers Must READ!!! #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 711 Quagga Mussel Inspection at Lake Perris All Racers Must READ!!! Important Info for all Participants of the Jettribe "Best of the West Series" Lake Perris Season Finals:

Please read!!

Quagga Mussel Inspection:

No participating ski's/runabouts may be allowed on the water at Lake Perris if found to have been in the water of an infected lake 7 days prior to the race. So, please keep your ski's/boats out of any local lakes that are known to have Quagga mussels a week prior to this event.



Here's what the Park Rangers will be looking for:



*STANDING WATER OR ANY CONDENSATION in the hull- please make sure any and all standing water or any condensation is completely dried out of the hull prior to coming through the gate (If you are concerned, please pull over in the gas station or race track prior to coming into the Park and check your hull to make sure no standing water is visible.)

*No weeds or debris on or in the hull. Again, please check your ski/runabout prior to pulling up to the gate to insure no debris/weeds are found on the ski.



There is a ZERO tolerance policy, if any hull is found to have any water or condensation in the hull it is an automatic fail and the boat will be quarantined (your driver's license/registration info will be taken) and the ski/runabout will not be allowed in any lake in the State of California and will not be allowed into the State Park during the races. Once inspected and passed you are good for the entire weekend, even if you take your ski/runabout out of the State Park on either Friday or Saturday. Thanks for your compliance!



Every year, invariably someone doesn't heed this warning, shows up with water in the hull and is promptly Red Tagged and can't race. Please make sure the hull has NO water in it. Please make sure, if asked, that last place the ski was in the water was the ocean and more than 3 weeks ago!!! You will NOT be asked to start the motor, they will not be checking the bowl or exhaust only the engine compartment so please make sure it is 100% dry!!

