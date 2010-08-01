Pictures coming

For Sale:

1997' Seadoo GTX, SBT 787 engine leaned out and pistons broke into pieces. Nothing is disassembled. Ski is complete. Lost title to it. I have key and all electronics and modules are good. Was kept under carport.

Trailer not included.

$700 obo. Please PM with fair cash offers, and your contact phone number. I will call you.

Location: Raleigh, NC.