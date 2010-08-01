|
|
-
Frequent Poster
97' Seadoo GTX - bad engine
Pictures coming
For Sale:
1997' Seadoo GTX, SBT 787 engine leaned out and pistons broke into pieces. Nothing is disassembled. Ski is complete. Lost title to it. I have key and all electronics and modules are good. Was kept under carport.
Trailer not included.
$700 obo. Please PM with fair cash offers, and your contact phone number. I will call you.
Location: Raleigh, NC.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules