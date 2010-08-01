Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR800 Motor, complete take out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location PA Age 53 Posts 495 SXR800 Motor, complete take out SXR800 motor, Pulled to do a 1100 swap

There was alot of time,money and parts spent.

Engine is fresh maybe 10 hrs on it. Comes with everything even factory wet pipe.

This motor is a beast. Bolt in and go.

All machine work was done by Chris Newmiller

Bored and ported

New pro-x pistons

lightened flywheel

New seals

Stock head cut and redomed

Novi carbs

v-force reed and reed spacers

Aftermarket ign and box

Ex manifold

Factory wet pipe

TDR waterbox

