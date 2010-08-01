|
SXR800 Motor, complete take out
SXR800 motor, Pulled to do a 1100 swap
There was alot of time,money and parts spent.
Engine is fresh maybe 10 hrs on it. Comes with everything even factory wet pipe.
This motor is a beast. Bolt in and go.
All machine work was done by Chris Newmiller
Bored and ported
New pro-x pistons
lightened flywheel
New seals
Stock head cut and redomed
Novi carbs
v-force reed and reed spacers
Aftermarket ign and box
Ex manifold
Factory wet pipe
TDR waterbox
Asking $2500
