Would anybody be so kind to take 5 minutes and type up a quick step 1. do this, step 2. do this etc for installing my RRP Pole? I haven't even taken off my stock pole yet so any tips and/or tricks are appreciated!

Please no one respond with "Take old pole off, put new pole on" haha we get it, its funny

OR

Does anybody know of a good thread that explains this? I searched and couldn't find much


Thanks