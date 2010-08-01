|
|
-
Boring 65U cylinders?
I dropped my cylinders off at machine shop last week for boring. [98 65U 1200 Triple]. Waiting to hear back on what oversize I will need.
Anyhow, after I dropped it off, I read a few places that boring should be done with exhaust manifold attached and torqued down. Machine shop said they use boring plates on 4 stroke engines but that the manifold would make no difference on this 2 stroke triple.
What do you guys favor? Has anyone had issues with boring without attaching and torqueing the exhaust manifold?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Boring 65U cylinders?
Never heard of it, just done mine without manifold attached. What would be the reason for it?
Sent from my SM-N910T using Tapatalk
-
Re: Boring 65U cylinders?
other places on web [Greenhulk] [Group K] suggest that when the manifold is torqued down it slightly distorts the cylinders causing a slight out of round condition on cylinders bored without the manifold attached.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Boring 65U cylinders?
Don't really know for sure, but for those heavy sleeves being inside the cylinder case that is also secured on top of crank case - just 22lbs of torque on the exhaust bolts - don't think it will do anything.
Sent from my SM-N910T using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Boring 65U cylinders?
If the exhaust manifold is not warped, how could it pull distortion into a cylinder? I've had jillions done cylinder only with nothing attached, never had issues.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules