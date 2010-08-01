Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tips or Instructions for installing RRP Pole onto my SXR 800?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2010 Location STL Age 29 Posts 72 Tips or Instructions for installing RRP Pole onto my SXR 800?? Would anybody be so kind to take 5 minutes and type up a quick step 1. do this, step 2. do this etc for installing my RRP Pole? I haven't even taken off my stock pole yet so any tips and/or tricks are appreciated!



Please no one respond with "Take old pole off, put new pole on" haha we get it, its funny



OR



Does anybody know of a good thread that explains this? I searched and couldn't find much





