Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location California Age 26 Posts 189 Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? How rare is this model and does any one know any info on it ? I have seen the f-14& f-15 but I found a f-16 in the trash down the street .thinking about grabbing it for the fun of it . No engine /engine cover/ pole but pump and rest of the ski look great . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 310 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? well if its free take it #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location California Age 26 Posts 189 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? I know that's what I figured on my way home I'll load it up IMG_4393.JPG #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,224 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? Very cool find. Knock on the door and see if he has any more of it. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,377 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? Could be a very rare thing there

#6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 176 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? Originally Posted by mxrider44 Originally Posted by How rare is this model and does any one know any info on it ? I have seen the f-14& f-15 but I found a f-16 in the trash down the street .thinking about grabbing it for the fun of it . No engine /engine cover/ pole but pump and rest of the ski look great .



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,709 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? Exceedingly rare. To my knowledge it was never sold to the public so that has to be a prototype. Decals and everything looks legit, definitely someone wouldn't go through the trouble to fake something that old and obscure. Go scoop it up! And like BLRider said, see if they have any more parts or know where the rest of it went. Any details you can get on this will be pretty important in its history and value to you. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





#8 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,504 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? Kills me to see stuff like this in the condition its in. Save it! -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #9 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location California Age 26 Posts 189 Re: Laser jet thunder jet f-16 fuel injected model ? Heading over there after this next stop I was going to wait till I'm done with my day but sounds way to rare and good to let it sit any more Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 8 guests) mxrider44 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules