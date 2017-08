Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help! superjet bogging in the corners #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 51 Posts 93 Help! superjet bogging in the corners My 2015 SJ starts and runs pretty well for the most part, but when trying to rail around corners it often hesitates/bogs (especially turning right). Half the time I turn right I end up falling off. Is this common? Got any ideas on what causes this?



The motor is all stock and carb adjustments set "by the book."



Thanks!

charger_john

in Kent, WA.

1996 JS750SXI (sold in 2017!), 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 546 Re: Help! superjet bogging in the corners Check the compression in both cylinders. Let us know what they are.



A completely stock 2015 SJ should have anti-tamper caps on the carb adjustment needles to prevent someone from adjusting the carbs.



Are the anti-tamper caps still on? Did someone adjust the carburetors "by the book"? Was a good Tachometer used to verify best carb settings?



Compression is 155 & 160.

The motor is not a 2015 but it's the same. (I bought the motor & hull separately)

I don't have a tachometer or the anti-tamper caps.

I have made adjustments and put new spark plugs in, to no avail, so set everything back to stock.

Honestly I'm not much of a tuner and might end up looking for help with this....

The motor is not a 2015 but it's the same. (I bought the motor & hull separately)

I don't have a tachometer or the anti-tamper caps.

I have made adjustments and put new spark plugs in, to no avail, so set everything back to stock.

Honestly I'm not much of a tuner and might end up looking for help with this.... Regards

charger_john

in Kent, WA.

