Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js550 sticks on left turns #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 30 Posts 1,558 Js550 sticks on left turns This thing has always done this and I have no idea why. When I lay it over to turn left, it goes down but doesn't want to pop back up.



The ski is an 85 js550/650 with an r&d intake grate, ocean pro ride plate, and ocean pro nozzle.



I talked to a few people about it and what I've done so far is make sure there are no sharp edges on the ride plate, and I went over the bottom of the ski with a scotch brite pad.



Anyone have any ideas I'm listening.





2015 Fiat 500 Abarth #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,503 Re: Js550 sticks on left turns Does the turning nozzle have full motion side to side? -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

