Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: need some advice on new to me 98 kawi 900 stx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2006 Location NJ Age 38 Posts 131 need some advice on new to me 98 kawi 900 stx so my boss just gave me a pretty good condition 98 900 stx. there a few small chunks of gelcoat missing on the bottom that aren't structure cracks just chips. I plan on some marine tech filler and some white gel coat repair. easy. the top has big crack in the rear side panel. easy enough as well. but the motor didn't run last season because the end of the 2015 season the starter crapped out. seeing as to how this ski is all original 19 year old stuff. i plan on pulling the motor. my question is, do I just pull the motor and then check crank seals and compression. seems easier then doing it in the ski. plus i can install the oil injection block off, inspect motor mounts and such. makes replacing fuel lines easier, cleaning out mold.



Guess I'm just looking for some advice on if I should check anything before tearing it down and pulling the motor. I rode it during the 2015 season and ran great and everything seemed good. after sitting for 2 years, the lower oil line dry rotted and dumped the whole oil tank into the hull. I'm not looking to spend a ton of money on this. I don't mine the labor involved, but i'm not looking for a sbt swap. just a basic tear down and replace whats worn. make sure everythings water tight. tested the gauges and they work. seats in great condition. so seems worth the effort.



back quite a few years ago when I was on this site, i was fixing up my seadoos. Kawasaki seems to use a removable pump housing that a lot different then the 90s seadoos. do I need any special allignment tools as i did with my 96 XP?



I'll be searching for specific process when I get to them, so I'm just after some general advice and tips.



