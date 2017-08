Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: ? for former boat owners #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location East Tn. Age 57 Posts 23 ? for former boat owners I find myself not using my boat much anymore and was curious as to how many PWC'ers had boats as well as skis and ended up selling their boats and why. 2007 Yamaha FX High Output

2003 Yamaha GP800R

2014 Stingray 180RX (Wifes Boat) #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 32 Posts 646 Re: ? for former boat owners Wish I could use both at the same time. My boat (19' bowrider) isn't currently running correctly but once I get that figured out i'd like to find a way to take both out. Was thinking about cutting off the top half of a wr3 hull and using it like a sled to tow my superjet inside behind it. trailering all this mess would be another problem all together. Anyone tried anything like that? Last edited by Squarenosed; Today at 03:09 AM . My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ] #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location East Tn. Age 57 Posts 23 Re: ? for former boat owners Originally Posted by Squarenosed Originally Posted by Wish I could use both at the same time. My boat (19' bowrider) isn't currently running correctly but once I get that figured out i'd like to find a way to take both out. Was thinking about cutting off the top half of a wr3 hull and using it like a sled to tow my superjet inside behind it. trailering all this mess would be another problem all together. Anyone tried anything like that? 2007 Yamaha FX High Output

2003 Yamaha GP800R

2014 Stingray 180RX (Wifes Boat) #4 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 32 Posts 646 Re: ? for former boat owners Try fishing and drinking, that's what i use the boat for. Sounds good if you have a driver. My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ] Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules