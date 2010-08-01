|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Js550 carbon fiber handle pole ???
Well I'm new to posting, and fairly new to riding, but thought I should post this. So I bought a js550, rode it for a year as it was. Thought I'd learn to ride before I decided to get to work on the ski. Winter rolled around and I decided to work on the cosmetics. The ski ran strong and I didn't feel like I needed to change too much, I widened the tray and made rear exhaust, but I wanted to see if I could make a custom handle pole. So after watching A LOT of youtube videos, and doing a bunch or research and ordering supplies, I started to make the molds for the pole. I disassembled the original pole into the halves. I cut a strip out of the bottom half and glassed it back together, then found that since I had thinned it, it now wasn't wide enough to fit back into the top half. So I cut it down the middle and glassed it back together to the right width. After prepping the halves I did 2 layers of orange gel coat, then 3 layers of glass mat and cloth with fiberglass resin. Once dried I pulled the original out and had my molds. After prepping the molds I spread UV stable Epoxy resin into the mold and stated to lay in the Carbon/Fiberglass cloth (Carbon colour and dyed Fiberglass (green) I was very difficult to lay the cloth in straight and get it to sit nice, the fiberglass weave of the cloth was very stiff and that was the direction I needed it to bend, so we had 3 people trying to lay in this cloth. (As you will see there are definitely some flaws where the cloth bunched) I decided on doing the carbon/green fiberglass cloth on top and then 1 layer of fiberglass mat, then 1 layer of fiberglass cloth, then mat again, then a carbon fiber cloth as my last layer(the inside) I vacuum bagged it and once it was cured I pulled it out of the mold. Trimmed off the excess cloth, sanded and drilled the holes. I had made a flat piece of 7 layers of carbon and fiberglass to cut out and use as the braces inside the pole, I glued a 1-1/4" SCH40 pipe for my cables to run through (next time it will be bigger, just a little tight) I glued everything together. and have ridden it this year, I wanted to wait to post this to see if it would break or snap off. but it hasn't yet. There was A LOT more details to this and this probably took a couple of months (evenings) to get this done, but if someone wants more details let me know and I'll try to explain it more. Sorry I can't figure out how to rotate pics. Let me know what you think, Thanks
IMG_0815.JPG
That is the mold of the thinned bottom half and the original piece that I just took out
IMG_0829.JPG
This is the Vacuum Bagging process
IMG_0830.JPG
This is the bottom half untrimmed
IMG_0870.JPG
Here is the top half untrimmed
IMG_1029.JPG
Finished on the ski !!!!!!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules