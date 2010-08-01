|
|
-
Purchase Question Ultra LX
Hello Fellow PWC members
This weekend I will be going to possibly pick-up / purchase a pre-owned Kawasaki Ultra LX.
I found 2 options and not sure which one is better.
Option 1:
2010 Kawasaki Ultra LX with 66 hours, 2nd owner, mint condition
Option 2:
2013 Kawasaki Ultra LX 106 hours, original owner
Option 1 is asking $600 more the option2
Both units have triton aluminum trailers, in good condition, both units have original jet ski covers and life vests.
If both units are in great condition, and have good service records, is it worth buying the older one with less hours, our the newer one (that also has the new "body style") but with almost double the hours?
Is there anything I need to look out for, like common issues? I remember reading that on the 08 and 09 Ultra LX everyone told me to upgrade the bearings to the 300x spec, is that valid for the 2010 and 2013 model as well?
Please help a fellow future PWC owner out
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules