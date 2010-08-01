Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Purchase Question Ultra LX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Miami Posts 4 Purchase Question Ultra LX Hello Fellow PWC members



This weekend I will be going to possibly pick-up / purchase a pre-owned Kawasaki Ultra LX.



I found 2 options and not sure which one is better.



Option 1:



2010 Kawasaki Ultra LX with 66 hours, 2nd owner, mint condition



Option 2:



2013 Kawasaki Ultra LX 106 hours, original owner



Option 1 is asking $600 more the option2



Both units have triton aluminum trailers, in good condition, both units have original jet ski covers and life vests.



If both units are in great condition, and have good service records, is it worth buying the older one with less hours, our the newer one (that also has the new "body style") but with almost double the hours?



Is there anything I need to look out for, like common issues? I remember reading that on the 08 and 09 Ultra LX everyone told me to upgrade the bearings to the 300x spec, is that valid for the 2010 and 2013 model as well?



