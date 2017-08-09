Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi 1100 firing order/ other issue #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2008 Location Algonquin, IL Posts 643 Kawi 1100 firing order/ other issue I am trying to track down an issue on my kawi blaster. Issue is:

Front cylinder plug looks good

Middle cylinder not as much carbon on plug

Rear cylinder almost no detonation



Any ideas ? This is a fresh rebuild and brand new plug wires. I have swapped igniter, coil and carbs are mikuni 44's which worked perfect on other ski(fresh rebuild)



Crank is brand new but could this be out of phase? First picture is cylinder 1, second is cylinder 2



What are the compression readings on each cylinder? Are the Reeds in good condition? Did the Engine hold 8 psi for 10 minutes prior to installation? Is the Rear Crank Seal holding?

The one time I've seen spark plugs out of order, the engine backfired like a gunshot. Spark Plug Wires to correct cylinders is critical.



Compression is even but don't recall the exact number now, reeds are good no gaps, did not do a leakdown but will.

It does not backfire just seems like it only runs on 2 cylinders as the plugs are also reading

From cylinder is #1 cylinder correct? Aka mag



