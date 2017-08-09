|
|
I am trying to track down an issue on my kawi blaster. Issue is:
Front cylinder plug looks good
Middle cylinder not as much carbon on plug
Rear cylinder almost no detonation
Any ideas ? This is a fresh rebuild and brand new plug wires. I have swapped igniter, coil and carbs are mikuni 44's which worked perfect on other ski(fresh rebuild)
Any help!!!
Crank is brand new but could this be out of phase? First picture is cylinder 1, second is cylinder 2
What are the compression readings on each cylinder? Are the Reeds in good condition? Did the Engine hold 8 psi for 10 minutes prior to installation? Is the Rear Crank Seal holding?
The one time I've seen spark plugs out of order, the engine backfired like a gunshot. Spark Plug Wires to correct cylinders is critical.
Compression is even but don't recall the exact number now, reeds are good no gaps, did not do a leakdown but will.
It does not backfire just seems like it only runs on 2 cylinders as the plugs are also reading
From cylinder is #1 cylinder correct? Aka mag
