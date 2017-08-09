pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:56 PM #1
    jeepinxj
    jeepinxj is online now
    I dream skis jeepinxj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Algonquin, IL
    Posts
    643

    Kawi 1100 firing order/ other issue

    I am trying to track down an issue on my kawi blaster. Issue is:
    Front cylinder plug looks good
    Middle cylinder not as much carbon on plug
    Rear cylinder almost no detonation

    Any ideas ? This is a fresh rebuild and brand new plug wires. I have swapped igniter, coil and carbs are mikuni 44's which worked perfect on other ski(fresh rebuild)

    Any help!!!
    STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:11 PM #2
    jeepinxj
    jeepinxj is online now
    I dream skis jeepinxj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Algonquin, IL
    Posts
    643

    Re: Kawi 1100 firing order/ other issue

    Crank is brand new but could this be out of phase? First picture is cylinder 1, second is cylinder 2

    STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:15 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    543

    Re: Kawi 1100 firing order/ other issue

    What are the compression readings on each cylinder? Are the Reeds in good condition? Did the Engine hold 8 psi for 10 minutes prior to installation? Is the Rear Crank Seal holding?

    The one time I've seen spark plugs out of order, the engine backfired like a gunshot. Spark Plug Wires to correct cylinders is critical.
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 11:18 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:25 PM #4
    jeepinxj
    jeepinxj is online now
    I dream skis jeepinxj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Algonquin, IL
    Posts
    643

    Kawi 1100 firing order/ other issue

    Compression is even but don't recall the exact number now, reeds are good no gaps, did not do a leakdown but will.
    It does not backfire just seems like it only runs on 2 cylinders as the plugs are also reading

    From cylinder is #1 cylinder correct? Aka mag
    Last edited by jeepinxj; Today at 11:26 PM.
    STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Squarenosed

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 