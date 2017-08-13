Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Deception Pass Ride, 8/13/17 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2009 Location Everett Posts 16 Deception Pass Ride, 8/13/17 Heading out of Everett Marina at 9:00 a.m. this Sunday, August 13th.

Details:

Leave marina at 9:00 a.m. with high tide at 9:56 a.m.

heading out through Port of Susan to the cut between Camano Island and Stanwood

Pushing through to Skagit Bay & up to Deception Pass

Probably hang around Deception Pass for awhile and play with the currents then stop at Cornet Bay to refuel.

Then back out through pass and around Whidbey Island or run back down by Oak Harbor to Coupeville for some more adult beverages

Then back to Everett Marina....no time line for return....



