Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 96XP Weird WOT Behavior #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2006 Location Twin Lakes ID Posts 1,292 96XP Weird WOT Behavior In another thread I documented what I thought was a bad rectifier/regulator module that prevented my 96XP/787 from hitting top RPM's. It runs reliably, and now has throttle response beyond 50% throttle, but there's still something amiss.



Symptoms: Once in a while it will hit top RPM's (based on sound and feel), but most of the time it feels like it's maxing out a few hundred RPM's lower - and it surges a bit while there. It sounds and feels like the RPM's are going up and down perhaps 100 RPM's.



Here's the weird part: I can drop the RPM's and hold them at that lower value by pressing the VTS button in either direction. The VTS puts an additional electrical load on the system, but I would not expect it to be noticeable in engine RPM's. My 97GSX/787 machine has the same engine and same VTS but doesn't affect RPM's in this way. And the 96XP didn't used to behave this way either.



Here's the really weird part: If I disconnect the rectifier/regulator module's red output wire, the surging disappears and the engine runs and holds full RPM's reliably.



So the surging is there when the electrical system is connected, goes away when it's disconnected, and the VTS adds enough load (despite consuming less than 5 amps, based on its fuse) to noticeably affect the engine. This sounds to me like an electrical loading problem, but it's hard to believe that the engine is THAT CLOSE to its limits that you could feel an extra 5 amps!



Things I've done: Rebuilt both carbs with genuine Mikuni kits. Serviced RAVE's. Serviced water regulator. Replaced fuel filter (fuel lines were replaced a while back with new, modern, black hose.) Removed fuel/water separator from fuel circuit temporarily in case it's the problem. Replaced rectifier/regulator module. Replaced battery. Drained fuel tank and filled with fresh 91 octane non-ethanol fuel. Properly gapped and installed new BR8ES plugs. Trimmed plug wires. Confirmed all phases of stator are generating voltage. Confirmed output voltage of new rectifier/regulator module is a consistent 14.6VDC at all RPM's. Probably more stuff I can't remember now.



Suggestions? I'm at a loss here. It wants to run at full RPM's but "something" is getting in the way, and it sure feels electrical. 1996 XP (787 engine)

1997 GSX (787 engine)

I had to clean my carbs every 45min with out the separator/filter

U check the raves? My 96 was a lil flaky up top, had missing rave diaphragm bottom springs

Your system is over charging at 14.6V

