Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Phoenix, AZ Posts 179 Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts So I'm just going through a complete fuel system/carb rebuild on a 1997 SPX with 787 motor. Completely stock, everything is in order and as it should be. Making my way to the oil pump filter to change that out for good measure and I thought I would have a look at the Seadoo oem oil pump driveshaft. Looks to be in great shape, but SON OF A GUN!! This piece frightens the heck out of me to install back in being 20 year old plastic now and risking the plastic nub on the flywheel side shearing off. Seadoo doesn't even make this part anymore if I wanted to put a new one in, just the update black style that fits around the nut. Normally I always like to use the oil injection on skis but this is really making me think long and hard of going to premix on this one.



Anybody seen any kind of failure rate on these? Usually rubber and plastic parts have a 20 year lifespan before they start getting brittle and disintegrate.seadoo driveshaft.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,610 Re: Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts Never seen one fail. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Phoenix, AZ Posts 179 Re: Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Never seen one fail. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,610 Re: Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts If it hasnt happened by now I would call them good.



I try & use the one you posted over the updated version but not all the cranks have the square in the end of the crank.



I try & use the one you posted over the updated version but not all the cranks have the square in the end of the crank.

I also prefer premix over injection as there is gas in the oil to help the rubber parts in the carbs last longer.

