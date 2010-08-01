pxctoday

  Today, 06:57 PM #1
    Ganggreen
    Ganggreen is offline
    Frequent Poster Ganggreen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Posts
    179

    Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts

    So I'm just going through a complete fuel system/carb rebuild on a 1997 SPX with 787 motor. Completely stock, everything is in order and as it should be. Making my way to the oil pump filter to change that out for good measure and I thought I would have a look at the Seadoo oem oil pump driveshaft. Looks to be in great shape, but SON OF A GUN!! This piece frightens the heck out of me to install back in being 20 year old plastic now and risking the plastic nub on the flywheel side shearing off. Seadoo doesn't even make this part anymore if I wanted to put a new one in, just the update black style that fits around the nut. Normally I always like to use the oil injection on skis but this is really making me think long and hard of going to premix on this one.

    Anybody seen any kind of failure rate on these? Usually rubber and plastic parts have a 20 year lifespan before they start getting brittle and disintegrate.seadoo driveshaft.jpg
  Today, 07:27 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,610

    Re: Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts

    Never seen one fail.
  Today, 08:20 PM #3
    Ganggreen
    Ganggreen is offline
    Frequent Poster Ganggreen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Posts
    179

    Re: Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Never seen one fail.
    That's about the consensus I've read from doing some searches. However, I wonder if alot of skis out there are running on borrowed time and some broken ones will start showing up. I guess time will tell.
  Today, 08:36 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,610

    Re: Seadoo plastic oil pump driveshafts

    If it hasnt happened by now I would call them good.

    I try & use the one you posted over the updated version but not all the cranks have the square in the end of the crank.

    I also prefer premix over injection as there is gas in the oil to help the rubber parts in the carbs last longer.
