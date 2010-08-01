pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:53 PM #1
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is offline
    Frequent Poster banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    210

    62t-j700f yamaha motor

    I bought a Honda turbo motor from a guy who also has a Yamaha 62T-J700F motor, looks complete with pcm etc. Dont know anything about the motor, just use for parts or maybe its good but who knows? He is in Richlands NC. Just PM me and Ill put you in touch with him , its local pickup only.

    Banjomaniac
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:26 PM #2
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is offline
    Frequent Poster banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    210

    Re: 62t-j700f yamaha motor

    I meant to say it has the ECM not pcm but its the module or the computer or whatever its called lol.

    Banjomaniac
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Hydro-Mike

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 