Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 62t-j700f yamaha motor #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 210 62t-j700f yamaha motor I bought a Honda turbo motor from a guy who also has a Yamaha 62T-J700F motor, looks complete with pcm etc. Dont know anything about the motor, just use for parts or maybe its good but who knows? He is in Richlands NC. Just PM me and Ill put you in touch with him , its local pickup only.



Banjomaniac #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 210 Re: 62t-j700f yamaha motor I meant to say it has the ECM not pcm but its the module or the computer or whatever its called lol.



