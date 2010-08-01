pxctoday

  Today, 06:30 PM
    Mikeytime
    Custom Kawasaki 750six

    Custom built from a brand new hull w/new zxi crate motor, stainless steel skat-trac Custom Set-Back Magnum Pump and extended length driveshaft and Custom (one-off) Stainless Steel Pump Nozzle and The Rare stainless steel skat-trac Intake Grate. Custom remote grease fitting for lubing the through-hull bearings. 3DR hull reinforcement along with several others you can see and many you can't, stainless & aluminum. Custom Heavy Duty S.S. Skat-Trac Steering Cable and custom heavy duty battery cables. Macc Racing Ride Plate. Larger Fuel Tank (from the early 750 sx with separate reserve tank. Timing Advance Plate with heavy duty stator along with heavy duty coil set-up. Hand Warmers for winter surf (warm water sprays your hands). Ect. Ect. $4500 call for any further questions (949)683-7502 ask for Tom. Will post photos shortly
