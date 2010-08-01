|
F.S. Various Flame arrstors Kehin / Mikuni
Cleaning out some old bins. List of Flame arrestors here. All are as shown in pics. Some are missing hardware, or even the elements. All prices are + s&h
Jetnetics For Kehin. Used, Nice shape, missing mount hardware. $25 as shown
Ocean Pro, NEW composite, with all hardware for Kehin. Sold as a set of 2 - $80
Ocean Pro, single for SBN38 carb . NEW Missing mount hardware. $40
Ocean Pro, Single for Kehin. Appears to be new. Missing hardware, and element. $15
Ocean Pro, Single for Kehin Excellent shape, again may be new. Missing mount hardware $20
Vilder for Kehin. Missing element, and mount hardware. Used, but nice $15
Vilder for SBN44 Nice, used, missing mount hardware. $20
Westcoast SBN44 New Old stock, and very cool. Missing the element though $20
For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. Best to email or call the shop if interested.
John
watcon@watcon.com
Re: F.S. Various Flame arrstors Kehin / Mikuni
Pics loaded backwards from list above...... last is first, and first is last.
