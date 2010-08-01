pxctoday

    john zigler
    F.S. Various Flame arrstors Kehin / Mikuni

    Cleaning out some old bins. List of Flame arrestors here. All are as shown in pics. Some are missing hardware, or even the elements. All prices are + s&h

    Jetnetics For Kehin. Used, Nice shape, missing mount hardware. $25 as shown

    Ocean Pro, NEW composite, with all hardware for Kehin. Sold as a set of 2 - $80

    Ocean Pro, single for SBN38 carb . NEW Missing mount hardware. $40

    Ocean Pro, Single for Kehin. Appears to be new. Missing hardware, and element. $15

    Ocean Pro, Single for Kehin Excellent shape, again may be new. Missing mount hardware $20

    Vilder for Kehin. Missing element, and mount hardware. Used, but nice $15

    Vilder for SBN44 Nice, used, missing mount hardware. $20

    Westcoast SBN44 New Old stock, and very cool. Missing the element though $20

    For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. Best to email or call the shop if interested.

    John
    watcon@watcon.com
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    john zigler
    Re: F.S. Various Flame arrstors Kehin / Mikuni

    Pics loaded backwards from list above...... last is first, and first is last.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
