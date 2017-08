Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Reeds #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Lomita Posts 153 Reeds So I've got my 1100 torn down being rebuilt and was wondering if I should keep the stock reeds or go to some V-forces... I've heard mixed reviews on the VF3s, so I am a little hesitant., but considering these are the stock reeds out of a 97 STX I feel like now may be a good time to swap 'em. Thoughts? 2004 SX-R 1100 #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,500 Re: Reeds If they are in good shape run them. Stock reeds are really good. VForce will just move the power a little higher up in the rev range. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

In our testing on Kawis, stock cages with Carbon tech, or Boysen pedals out perform the V-Force.....

What is your testing?



We build / test many skis here.

