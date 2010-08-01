Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Should I? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 313 Should I? Found an 04' fix ho cruiser for 1800$



This is the ad "condition: good

engine hours (total): 200

length overall (LOA): 12

make / manufacturer: Yamaha

model name / number: FX HO Cruiser

propulsion type: power

year manufactured: 2004

READ ENTIRE AD PLEASE!

I just bought this from a guy last week. He said he flipped it and did not upright it fast enough. I think he did not do it correctly because I found water in the oil. I pumped it out but can't get it to power up. He said he did not use it in Saltwater. All the clamps look good with no rust (a Tell Tale sign of Saltwater use). I Now have a big job come into my Business and can't take the time to fix it. Wife said I need to sell it since it was hers. NO Trailer Wave Runner only.

Come take it away! Killer deal for someone that has the time.

Contact 7am to 9pm."





I have never messed with a 4 stroke ski and want to get into them.

I hit him up and asked a little more info. He said that he's drained the oil and it was milky.

He has a bunch of oil to flush the engine with and he said he planned on clearing it out with diesel as well but hasn't because the security light or something like that ok the dash is on and the start button isn't doing anything.

Should I even bother with it?

It was flooded in fresh water from what I was told.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,303 Re: Should I? If I had a choice between a root canal and buying that ski I would go with the root canal.

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 313 Re: Should I? Originally Posted by don37725 Originally Posted by If I had a choice between a root canal and buying that ski I would go with the root canal.

What sucks about it? Engine platform? Design of the hull? Hard to wrench on?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 313 Re: Should I? https://inlandempire.craigslist.org/...253218055.html





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,495 Re: Should I? Jump starter over at solenoid for compression test. If it's good then the question is how much do you want to spend on it? Is the security light green and steady? That's normal. No other display, and no engine cranking or fuel pump.....will need a wiring harness, $400+ used and $1000 new. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules