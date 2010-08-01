pxctoday

Thread: Should I?

  Today, 02:37 PM
    TaintlessEd
    Should I?

    Found an 04' fix ho cruiser for 1800$

    This is the ad "condition: good
    engine hours (total): 200
    length overall (LOA): 12
    make / manufacturer: Yamaha
    model name / number: FX HO Cruiser
    propulsion type: power
    year manufactured: 2004
    READ ENTIRE AD PLEASE!
    I just bought this from a guy last week. He said he flipped it and did not upright it fast enough. I think he did not do it correctly because I found water in the oil. I pumped it out but can't get it to power up. He said he did not use it in Saltwater. All the clamps look good with no rust (a Tell Tale sign of Saltwater use). I Now have a big job come into my Business and can't take the time to fix it. Wife said I need to sell it since it was hers. NO Trailer Wave Runner only.
    Come take it away! Killer deal for someone that has the time.
    Contact 7am to 9pm."


    I have never messed with a 4 stroke ski and want to get into them.
    I hit him up and asked a little more info. He said that he's drained the oil and it was milky.
    He has a bunch of oil to flush the engine with and he said he planned on clearing it out with diesel as well but hasn't because the security light or something like that ok the dash is on and the start button isn't doing anything.
    Should I even bother with it?
    It was flooded in fresh water from what I was told.



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 04:02 PM
    don37725
    Re: Should I?

    If I had a choice between a root canal and buying that ski I would go with the root canal.

  Today, 04:06 PM
    TaintlessEd
    Re: Should I?

    If I had a choice between a root canal and buying that ski I would go with the root canal.
    Can I get a little more lol.
    What sucks about it? Engine platform? Design of the hull? Hard to wrench on?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 04:21 PM
    TaintlessEd
    Re: Should I?

    https://inlandempire.craigslist.org/...253218055.html


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 05:50 PM
    Myself
    Re: Should I?

    Jump starter over at solenoid for compression test. If it's good then the question is how much do you want to spend on it? Is the security light green and steady? That's normal. No other display, and no engine cranking or fuel pump.....will need a wiring harness, $400+ used and $1000 new.
