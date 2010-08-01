Thread: Should I?

Found an 04' fix ho cruiser for 1800$
This is the ad "condition: good
engine hours (total): 200
length overall (LOA): 12
make / manufacturer: Yamaha
model name / number: FX HO Cruiser
propulsion type: power
year manufactured: 2004
READ ENTIRE AD PLEASE!
I just bought this from a guy last week. He said he flipped it and did not upright it fast enough. I think he did not do it correctly because I found water in the oil. I pumped it out but can't get it to power up. He said he did not use it in Saltwater. All the clamps look good with no rust (a Tell Tale sign of Saltwater use). I Now have a big job come into my Business and can't take the time to fix it. Wife said I need to sell it since it was hers. NO Trailer Wave Runner only.
Come take it away! Killer deal for someone that has the time.
Contact 7am to 9pm."
I have never messed with a 4 stroke ski and want to get into them.
I hit him up and asked a little more info. He said that he's drained the oil and it was milky.
He has a bunch of oil to flush the engine with and he said he planned on clearing it out with diesel as well but hasn't because the security light or something like that ok the dash is on and the start button isn't doing anything.
Should I even bother with it?
It was flooded in fresh water from what I was told.
