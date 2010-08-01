Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 900 ZXI Low compression/water and gas inside Flame arrestor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ontario Canada Age 27 Posts 2 900 ZXI Low compression/water and gas inside Flame arrestor Hey All,



New to the forum and new to ownership and maintenence of my 95' 900 zxi.



The ski is .5 bored over. It runs pre mix since I've ran the block off kit.



The ski was sitting for a few years (4-6) at my fathers, with a new top end ready to be rebuilt. So I managed to get the ski taken off his hands and put it all together and it's been great!



The ski has driven amazingly. I'm pretty much on my fourth tank of gas so the break in period is pretty much over with.



It has had some hiccups (no/intermittent spark caused by a bad kill switch) but I've always been able to get it sorted out. Except this one.... SO!



So one day after running it around for a bit breaking it in, nothing out of the ordinary, I turned the ski off let it cool and went back on and it felt slower. It doesn't seem to pick up out of the hole like it did and when I do hammer it it jumps to 6,000rpm and take a long time to reach 7,000rpm. If at all....



Also when the problem started I also started to get water and oil/gas mix inside my flame arrestor. It's coated. So I searched and searched and thought one of the reeds were busted but none of them are, they are fine. I will post pictures this afternoon.



And also I did a compression test and I'm testing, from front to back, 75/70/70psi. I'm going to try another tester.



Any help would be appreciated I'm stumped. Had another set of carbs dropped in and made sure everything was set to factory settings (High and low needles). But when I fiddle with the low speed needle on the front cylinder it seems to increase my rpm once it gets up there. If I rotate it clockwise it increases top rpm, counter clockwise decreases it. I can do this while I'm driving the ski on the watet. The high speed needle seems fine where it is. Any adjustment and it runs worse.



It's not a hugggggewee loss of power. Just some power shaved off and low speed acceleration off as well. If you lock the steering to one side (doing "donuts") and run WOT it only gets to like 5500 rpm.



Does my low speed just need to be tuned on the cylinders? I've heard that after the rings get seated you have to re tune the carbs.



Sorry if I have typos or my spacing is buggered, I'm at work trying to rip this off so I can turn some wrenches tonight.



