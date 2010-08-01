pxctoday

    parting out yam seadoo Polaris and law skis

    here is some of the stuff i have and some prices
    u can pm or text 2525313320 text will be faster
    have 00 xl1200 some gp1200r gp1300r. Polaris msx 140 a 03 seadoo gti

    1300r throttle body with injectors and tps $200
    hood hinges $20
    Msx display $75
    Motor mounts $30
    Start stop switches $20 yam and some kaw
    Flywheel from xlt1200 gp1200r and gp1300r $60 with stator
    2 black gp1200r seats $85 each
    drive shafts $50 each some from 01gp1200r some 00 xlt1200 03 gp1300r and 04 fxho
    glove box lids gpr $60
    Pump stator $50
    1200r carbs $225 set
    04 fxho front seat$100
    Power valve servos $40 for gp1300r gp1200r-800 and xlt1200 -800
    Have throttle body's pistons rods a crank and heads from 07and 04 fx140 and some other parts
    all prices are plus shipping and pp fees
    If need it just ask all I can say is yes or no
    Thanks for looking
