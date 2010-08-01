|
parting out yam seadoo Polaris and law skis
here is some of the stuff i have and some prices
u can pm or text 2525313320 text will be faster
have 00 xl1200 some gp1200r gp1300r. Polaris msx 140 a 03 seadoo gti
1300r throttle body with injectors and tps $200
hood hinges $20
Msx display $75
Motor mounts $30
Start stop switches $20 yam and some kaw
Flywheel from xlt1200 gp1200r and gp1300r $60 with stator
2 black gp1200r seats $85 each
drive shafts $50 each some from 01gp1200r some 00 xlt1200 03 gp1300r and 04 fxho
glove box lids gpr $60
Pump stator $50
1200r carbs $225 set
04 fxho front seat$100
Power valve servos $40 for gp1300r gp1200r-800 and xlt1200 -800
Have throttle body's pistons rods a crank and heads from 07and 04 fx140 and some other parts
all prices are plus shipping and pp fees
If need it just ask all I can say is yes or no
Thanks for looking
