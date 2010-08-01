Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: parting out yam seadoo Polaris and law skis #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location nc Age 39 Posts 238 parting out yam seadoo Polaris and law skis here is some of the stuff i have and some prices

u can pm or text 2525313320 text will be faster

have 00 xl1200 some gp1200r gp1300r. Polaris msx 140 a 03 seadoo gti



1300r throttle body with injectors and tps $200

hood hinges $20

Msx display $75

Motor mounts $30

Start stop switches $20 yam and some kaw

Flywheel from xlt1200 gp1200r and gp1300r $60 with stator

2 black gp1200r seats $85 each

drive shafts $50 each some from 01gp1200r some 00 xlt1200 03 gp1300r and 04 fxho

glove box lids gpr $60

Pump stator $50

1200r carbs $225 set

04 fxho front seat$100

Power valve servos $40 for gp1300r gp1200r-800 and xlt1200 -800

Have throttle body's pistons rods a crank and heads from 07and 04 fx140 and some other parts

all prices are plus shipping and pp fees

If need it just ask all I can say is yes or no

