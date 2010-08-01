I have a beautiful 2000 ultra 150 that's bone stock. I tried to start it before I went to the lake. All there was, was a click, but nothing. I had replaced the starter less than 10 hours ago so I checked the voltage. Nothing. I had 0 volts at the starter. So I ordered a new solenoid thinking it was that. I don't know where the solenoid is or how to replace it. So if y'all the amazing people of the forum can help, that would be amazing! I need it fixed by Thursday. All help is greatly appreciated! Thanks!