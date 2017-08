Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Handlebar grips not gripping #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Posts 40 Handlebar grips not gripping Anyone know what I can use to keep the handlebar grips on my jet ski? If they get wet they'll pull off. I was thinking about golf club grip tape - unless there a better option out there. Thanks - Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

Re: Handlebar grips not gripping I spray clear paint on the bar (1/2 of the grip area) and a little squirter in the grip, slide into place and twist if required. Replace when worn out. I'll do this when I have a night for them to dry/adhear. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



