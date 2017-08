Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js300 motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location minnesota Age 31 Posts 32 Js300 motor I know some of you have gutted plenty of js300s for bigger engines. I dont have the patience or tools to replace an oil seal on my js300 so im looking for an engine to put in it that is ready to go. I would even swap my engine for one that works and pay some extra if you like working on them. I would even consider larger engines if there is a simple engine swap i could do on this hull Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) bigler Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules